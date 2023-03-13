(KXNET) — A plan pitched to state senators on Monday involves a so-called ‘tax rebate’.

House Bill 1118 would put in place a flat income tax at 1.99%, and also includes an individual income tax credit of up to $800 for one person or $1,600 for married couples.

That plan, proposed by representative Pat Heinert, would cost around $383 million from the state’s general fund.

Similar to House Bill 1158, Heinert’s bill would also change North Dakota’s five-level tax bracket system to a single level across all filing types.

“The $1,600 that’s in the bill currently will pay a little over 50% of their property tax bill,” explained Heinert. “I think we’re also doing property tax relief with it — not only returning money to the people of North Dakota who deserve it, but also helping them in a different way, if they decide to look at it like that.”

Right now, the bill sponsors are considering amending the bill to replace the 1.99% rate with a $1,000 rebate for single people and a $2,000 rebate for families.