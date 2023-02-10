(KXNET) — When it comes to putting North Dakota soldiers in harm’s way, one proposal is urging congress to take action first.

House Concurrent Resolution 3012 calls for congress to declare war when necessary along with a defined end goal before deploying North Dakota troops in active combat.

Congress hasn’t actually declared war for decades, instead, they use authorizations for military force to send troops mainly to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Christopher Martens, an attorney representing North Dakota’s National Guard, says this resolution could have negative impacts on current guard missions in Africa.

“But those happen in a federal act of duty status. And should congress legislate to make words contained in this resolution federal law, we would not be able to perform those missions,” Martens said. “And the North Dakota National Guard would stand to lose those mission capabilities as well as the resources, equipment, and funding that comes into this state to support those missions.”

Martens says right now, North Dakota service men and women are currently involved in missions in Togo, Ghana, and Benin.