(KXNET) — Right now, North Dakota has a surplus of natural gas — but much of it is simply burned off. State lawmakers are now looking for ways to convert it to a home energy source.

House Bill 1170 would give a property tax break to natural gas pipeline projects as an incentive to bring the energy source to more towns in North Dakota.

Supporters say towns like Gwinner, Beulah, and Hazen have already benefited from natural gas expansion.

The mayors of Parshall, Plaza, and New Town say they’ve been in talks about bringing natural gas to town, but right now, it’s simply too expensive.

“Look at the flaring,” stated bill supporter, Shane Goettle. “Look at the abundance of natural gas that’s available. Citizens are often frustrated that that isn’t somehow being harnessed for their use.”

“Those projects don’t become economic for a good 15 years until the system is operational, so it is a significant number,” said Dakota Natural Gas attorney Kristine Anderson.

If approved, a company could take advantage of the tax break for up to 15 years.