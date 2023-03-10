(KXNET) — On Monday, North Dakota lawmakers plan to vote on a bill giving more information to people about vaccines.

House Bill 1207 would require the state department of health to share information about the potentially harmful effects of vaccines.

The bill was already approved by the House last month.

On Friday afternoon, State Senator Judy Lee brought forward an amendment to the bill, which was approved by the Senate.

“It includes a link to the federal vaccine adverse effects reporting system, which is what VAERS is,” Sen. Lee said. “Along with instructions on how to report an adverse event and how to access state-specific data. The department may compile its own data for use on its website.”

The bill was written by representative Dick Anderson from Willow City.