(KXNET) — House lawmakers will soon vote on a transgender student bill.

Senate Bill 2231 says that a school or government entity can’t force a teacher to use a student’s preferred gender pronouns, nor can that teacher be penalized for using the wrong pronouns.

The bill also says that school boards may not put in place an expressed gender policy, schools may not teach expressed gender in class and schools can’t require workers to attend mandatory training on gender.

The bill, presented by senator Larry Luick, passed through the senate last month.

“This directive is entirely irrelevant and nonsensical,” stated retired teacher Daniel Wakefield. “People speak using conventional addresses in high schools. In school, pronouns are rarely used by teachers addressing a student — students are addressed by a given name, and occasionally by a nickname.”

“Senate Bill 2231 only has one outcome for North Dakota,” stated North Dakota Student Association spokesperson Celeste McCash. “Economic losses. Individuals who are part of the LGBTQUIA+ community and their families will not consider moving to or continuing to live in our state.”

Under the language of the bill, a teacher can refer to a student by his or her preferred pronouns if the teacher has first spoken with the student’s parents.