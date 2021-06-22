Lawmakers dismiss criticism of emergency spending law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislative leaders are standing by a new state law that limits emergency spending by a governor-led panel.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says that criticism that the new law could hamper the state’s ability to address emergency spending is unwarranted.

The Legislature passed the bill after the state received $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding last year. The commission is led by Burgum.

It largely determined how the money would be spent, angering many lawmakers. North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the law may not survive a court challenge.