(KXNET) — For the last decade, more places around North Dakota have been switching to become more accessible to people with disabilities.

But state senator Jeff Magrum argues more can be done to improve the lives of the disabled, including helping them find housing.

Right now, less than 5% of homes in North Dakota are estimated to have the features needed to accommodate a person with limited mobility.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016 would study and look for ways to find more accessible housing for people with mobility problems.

“I think it’s worthwhile to really figure out what can do for our brothers and sisters who are disabled so they can take care of themselves,” Sen. Jeff Magrum said, “because that’s ultimately what they want –to be as independent as they can be.”

If approved, state leaders would report back in two years with the results of their housing study.

There is currently no money tied to the resolution.