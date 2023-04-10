(KXNET) — An idea on Monday sought to add up to 20 more days to legislative sessions.

House Concurrent Resolution 3020 would have allowed lawmakers to extend the session by an extra 20 days if a two-thirds majority in both chambers approved it.

After amending the bill, lawmakers on Monday instead suggested breaking up the 20 days into 10 days once a year.

“Leave the constitutional limit of 80 days,” stated Senator Michael Wobbema. “That’s the amendment, per biennium. Allow for an initial date to be considered and approved by a two-thirds vote of both chambers, provided the legislature is in an annual session, whereupon 10 additional days per year may be added.”

The resolution on Monday had no votes of support.