Lawmakers to choose study topics that may inspire bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group of lawmakers will return to the North Dakota Capitol next week to decide study topics that may result in legislation for the 2023 session.

The Legislative Management committee is a 17-member panel of lawmakers that supervises business between sessions.

The panel will meet on May 19 to select the topics the Legislature will study during the next 18 months. Legislative Management also will choose a legislative committee that will study redistricting plans this summer.

The redistricting plan is one of a dozen mandatory studies from legislation passed before adjournment.

Another 72 studies are considered optional.