Lawyer: North Dakota man disturbed when he killed mom, cop

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The attorney for a man charged with killing his mother and a North Dakota police officer during a shootout with law enforcement who were serving eviction papers says his client shouldn’t be found guilty of murder even though he caused both deaths.

Defense attorney Steven Mottinger told a jury during his closing arguments Tuesday that Salamah Pendleton was experiencing “extreme emotional disturbance” because officers came to evict him and his mother from their Grand Forks apartment despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and later because he thought the officers had killed his mother.

He says manslaughter convictions would be more suitable in the May 2020 killings.

The jury began deliberations later Tuesday.

