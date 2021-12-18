Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

ST LOUIS, MO – MAY 31: The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen on May 31, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. In the wake of Missouri recent controversial abortion legislation, the states’ last abortion clinic is being forced to close by the end of the week. Planned Parenthood is expected to go to court to try and stop the closing. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest says she is stepping down from her position next year.

Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The five-state organization provides health care to more than 100,000 patients each year.

Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for her replacement.