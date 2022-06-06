BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is offering a simple message if you come across what appears to be an orphaned baby animal this time of year: DO NOT TOUCH THEM.

Oftentimes, young animals are not abandoned or deserted, and the mother is probably nearby. Young animals are purposely secluded by adults to protect them from predators.

Anytime a young wild animal has human contact, its chance of survival decreases significantly. It’s illegal to take wild animals home, and captive animals later returned to the wild will struggle to survive without possessing learned survival skills.

The only time a baby animal should be picked up is if it is in an unnatural situation, such as a young songbird found on a doorstep. In that case, the young bird can be moved to the closest suitable habitat.

In addition, motorists are reminded to watch for deer along roadways. During the next several weeks young animals are dispersing from home ranges, and with deer more active during this time, the potential for car‑deer collisions increases.