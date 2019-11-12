Leeds man sentenced in $11 million ag fraud scheme

A Leeds man has been sentenced for his role in a 2018 scheme to defraud more than 60 farmers and elevators in North Dakota and Canada.

Hunter Hanson, 22, who earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 8 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $11 million in restitution.

Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered that Hanson forfeit property, which constituted proceeds of a crime, and ordered a $1.2 million judgment against him.

The conviction stems from from activity in 2018, when Hanson contracted with farmers and grain elevators to obtain grain or other ag commodities.

Once he obtained the commodities, he either failed to pay the farmers and elevators involved or, in some cases, sent checks that would bounce.

As part of his scheme, Hanson maintained multiple bank accounts and often engaged in “check kiting,” or depositing a check with insufficient funds into another account and then withdrawing the money before the check is returned.

“Hunter Hanson’s criminal acts cost producers, elevators and brokers over $11 million,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley. “These losses would be financially debilitating at any time, but they are back-breaking at such a challenging time for our critically important ag sector.”