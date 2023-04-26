(KXNET) — Next year, voters will decide on a proposal that could potentially set aside millions more dollars the state brings in from oil money.

This week, legislators passed House Concurrent Resolution 3033 — which lowers the amount of Legacy Fund money that lawmakers can spend every two years. The resolution lowers the amount of the principal in the fund that can be spent from 15 to 5%. Representative Corey Mock helped write the proposal, which will now appear on next year’s November election ballot.

“Give generations well into the future a chance to reap some benefit off of North Dakota’s mineral resources,” requested Representative Mock. “The wealth under our feet is something our legislators here 20, 30, 40 years ago never dreamed of.”

According to the state retirement and investment office, the Legacy Fund balance has now grown to over $8.5 billion.