Legalizing Cannabis One Step Closer to Ballot

Recreational marijuana is one step closer to being on a 2020 ballot

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved a committees request to change the state’s constitution when it comes to cannabis.

If the committee gets enough signatures, North Dakotans will vote on whether or not they want to approve the use, the transport, and the purchase of cannabis in North Dakota for people over 21.

If the committee wants to have the measure placed on the ballot for the statewide, June 2020 election, they must have at least 26,904 valid signatures submitted to the Secretary of State’s office by midnight on Monday, February 10th, 2020.

If they’d like the measure placed on the November 2020 ballot, they need that same amount of signatures submitted by midnight on Monday, June 8th, 2020.

The committee is also asking voters to allow people to grow up to 12 of their own marijuana plants, but only six or fewer can be mature at a time. This would also only be for personal use, not for individual sale.

If enough signatures are gathered, putting the constitutional change on the ballot, lawmakers would then be responsible for creating rules and regulations.