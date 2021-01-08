Legislation would allow extra-long semis on North Dakota roads

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of a bill that would allow extra-long semis on North Dakota roadways say it addresses a growing need to move cargo, given the increase in e-commerce and a shortage of truck drivers.

But, opponents of the so-called “road train” legislation fear it would increase traffic fatalities and damage roads and bridges.

Such road trains generally consist of a semitractor pulling multiple trailers and exceeding state and federal length and weight limits.

The House Transportation Committee endorsed a measure which launches a pilot program that would allow larger trucks on North Dakota’s major roadways.

It urges Congress to amend restrictions on truck length and weight for Interstates 94 and 29 in North Dakota.

