Legislative leaders move to expel North Dakota House Rep. Simons

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders are finalizing a resolution to expel a North Dakota House member accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the state Capitol.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says a resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons will be introduced on the House floor Thursday.

Pollert and Democratic House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said they worked together over the Legislature’s mid-session break to craft the expulsion resolution.

Simons has denied wrongdoing and declined Republican leadership’s requests to resign. He says the allegations have been “totally misconstrued and taken out of context.”