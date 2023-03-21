(KXNET) — Parents and advocates are asking state lawmakers to back a bill to make it simpler for foster parents to adopt.

House Bill 1534 would remove a second home study — which is required when foster parents apply to adopt. Foster parents argue they’re already subject to a lengthy background check and paperwork when applying for a license to care for a child.

This bill would give consideration to foster families to be approved as adoptive homes.

“What I am saying is we’re not looking for loopholes or shortcuts because they don’t exist,” stated Foster Mother, Bailie Graner. “With this bill, we’re cutting out a redundant second home study paperwork that was already fulfilled in our initial fostering license.”

“I will tell you this bill will not speed up the work of the court or the work of the state’s attorney,” stated ND Health and Human Services Children and Family Services Division Spokesperson, Cory Penderson. “I can tell you stories of many calls I get from foster parents.”

Currently, there are around 1,100 kids living in foster homes in North Dakota.