(KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers are proposing a few ideas for lowering people’s taxes.

Right now, the state’s tax rate ranges from 1.1% to 2.2% depending on a person’s status and income. House Bill 1158 creates a flat income tax rate of 1.5% for people, estates, and trusts.

If passed, a person making less than $44,725 wouldn’t have to pay income tax to the state. A married couple filing together would pay 1.5% for earnings over $74,750.

The plan would be paid for with around $566 million from the state’s general fund.

“The time is right,” said Representative Craig Headland. “It’s time to move our state forward and make us more competitive with the surrounding states that are already at a zero tax rate — like South Dakota, Wyoming, and the other energy states we compete with on a daily basis.”

The bill would also mean estates and trusts would be taxed at 1.5% for taxable income over $3,000.