BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators have dropped revisions to state cosmetology rules that would have allowed animals in salons.

The Legislature’s rules committee halted the proposed revisions from the state cosmetology board last month. Currently no animals, birds or pets except assistance animals for the disabled and aquarium fish are allowed in salons.

The revisions would have clarified only service or companion animals and aquarium fish are permitted and the animals must be under the handler’s control at all times.

Republican Rep. Bernie Satrom said he was concerned about people misrepresenting their pets as service animals, cleanliness, animal hair and dander.