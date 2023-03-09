(KXNET) — On Thursday, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to prepare future sessions for so many new faces.

Senate Bill 2192 would study the impacts of term limits on the legislature and how it does business.

Senator David Hogue says newly elected legislators may need more education to prepare them for a session.

The measure passed means lawmakers are limited to eight years in the house or senate.

“There’s going to be more influence wielded by executive branch agency and lobbyists because we don’t have as many long-term legislators as we used to have,” Hogue said.

This week, House lawmakers are also considering HCR 3019, which could allow legislators to serve up to 12 years in either chamber and run for office if they wait four years.