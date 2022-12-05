NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Senate and the House have already decided on their legislative leadership, but there is still a lot of prep work to do to get ready for the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session starting in early January.

During the three-day session, legislators are vying for preferred committee assignments and getting briefed on procedures and ethics.

There are hearings for the Legacy Budget and Stabilization Advisory Board as well as an Administrative Rules hearing.

Major priorities are expected to be Workforce Development, Roe v Wade reversal, infrastructure, property tax, and Governor Doug Burgum’s flat tax proposal.

Senator Scott Meyers (R-Grand Forks) says the bottom line is that the organizational session is about getting the legislators set up so they can hit the ground running in early January and start moving bills.

“So, I’m a first-timer in appropriations, so I have been in finance and taxation and GVA for my first three sessions. Grand Forks has a retirement in appropriations with Ray Holmberg, and they wanted to get a Grand Forks Senator in, so I am moving to appropriations, and I am really looking forward to it. Probably not going to put in as many bills as I normally would in a session just because I want to immerse myself in that committee, and make sure I am taking care of my community,” explained Grand Forks (R) State Senator Scott Meyer.

Legislators will continue preparing drafts and building consensus for the bills they plan to introduce during the 68th Legislative Assembly regular session.

The Organizational Session will conclude with Governor Doug Burgum’s biennium budget plan address in front of both chambers, which starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

KX News will cover Burgum’s address.