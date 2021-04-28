Legislature overrides Burgum veto of lawmakers’ spending control bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has voted to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of a bill that would give lawmakers more oversight on how federal funding is spent.

Representatives voted 75-11 to override the second-term Republican governor on Wednesday. The Senate voted unanimously late Tuesday to override the veto.

The votes came as North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the bill may not survive a court challenge. Burgum said in his veto message Tuesday that the bill “clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine” and would be unconstitutional.