Legislature picking subjects to study during interim

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers will chose study topics that could inspire bills for the next legislative session.

The Legislative Management Committee, a 17-member panel of lawmakers, will review a dozen mandatory studies from legislation passed before adjournment last month.

It also will choose from 72 proposed studies from the legislative session that ended last month.

Mandatory studies include a review of the Public Employees Retirement System, access to private and public land for hunters, higher education affordability, prescription drug pricing, state agency fees, and “potential uses” of earnings from the Legacy Fund, the voter-approved oil tax savings account.