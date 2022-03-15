A new agreement between North Dakota’s state legislature and landowners may be the key to protecting one of the state’s most iconic historical landmarks.

Rolling hills are located west of the home of George Armstrong Custer, the commander known for his defeat at the Battle of Little Bighorn.

Custer’s home and the nearby barracks of the 7th Cavalry Regiment are part of Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, but the nearby land is actually independently owned.

In order to prevent encroaching on the park’s natural and historical beauty, the state legislature has budgeted funds to attempt to gain easement rights over the surrounding land.

These easements are voluntary and would financially reimburse landowners at the cost of preventing them from building permanent structures on the land.

“It’s voluntary, it puts an easement on those landowners if they are agreeable to that. But, like I said, as far as farming, hunting, they can do all those things as normal. It’s more for building aspects,” said Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park Manager Erik Dietrich.

Three landowners would be affected by the easement.

While two say they understand the concern regarding the park, they may not entirely agree with the state’s proposal.

Despite this, the state is hopeful it can protect the historic site by reaching an agreement with the landowners.