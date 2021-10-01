Legislature to meet Nov. 8 to consider redistricting plan, other issues

Lawmakers will meet in a special session starting November 8 to consider the proposed statewide redistricting plan as well as a handful of spending issues.

Legislative Management Chairman Ray Holmberg sent out a notice Friday to all lawmakers, informing them of the session date and warning them the session could last longer than a week.

“Be prepared to convene on Monday, November 8, 2021, for an expeditious session, but be aware the session could extend into the following week,” Holmberg wrote.

Holmberg expects the session to also deal with spending proposals from the American Rescue Plan Act fund, set up as part of the federal COVID response.

Holmberg asked lawmakers to submit any drafted bills for the session to the Legislative Council office by October 15.