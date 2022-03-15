The race for the District 37 Senate seat left vacant by Majority Leader Rich Wardner has a new challenger.

Dickinson veterinarian and business owner Dr. Shelley Lenz is entering the race as an Independent.

Lenz says her campaign will be based on a theme she calls “Homegrown Prosperity.”

She specifically cites the need to invest our state’s Legacy Fund in North Dakota rather than all around the world in countries like Russia, China and Saudi Arabia.

Last month, we reported that Lenz called on the governor and lieutenant governor to convene a special meeting to dive into the state’s Russian bonds in wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lenz has also called on the State Investment Board (SIB) to divest from China as well.

The board is expected to discuss its investments in China, which far surpass the investments in Russia, during its upcoming meeting, on March 25.

Lenz is now calling on her District 37 challenger, Republican candidate Dean Rummel, to join her in demanding the SIB immediately end all Legacy investments in China.

“This is what a working veterinarian can do. She can run for legislative office. That helps to be a stronger voice, and connecting that with the people on an Independent ticket, so I’m not beholden to any party,” said Lenz. “I think all candidates. Myself, Dean Rummel, all across North Dakota need to be united in sending a strong message to the State Investment Board to divest from China immediately.”

KX News has reached out to Rummel and we have spoken with District 37 Chair Rep. Mike Lefor about conducting an interview with Rummel. As of Tuesday evening, we have not heard back from Rummel.

