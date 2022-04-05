Names.org has released its prediction of the most popular baby names in North Dakota for 2022, with Liam and Amelia topping the chart.

Maverick comes in second with Oliver in third for boys. Owen, which came in sixth, is a new name on the list this year.

Six names unique to North Dakota, that didn’t make the top 10 national list, include Maverick, Jack, Theodore, Owen, Asher and Hudson.

For girls, Evelyn came in second with Ava in third. Everly and Quinn are two new names on the list this year.

And four girls’ names are unique to North Dakota too: Everly, Hazel, Eleanor and Quinn.

BOYS NAMES GIRLS NAMES 1. Liam 1. Amelia 2. Maverick 2. Evelyn 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Jack 4. Charlotte 5. Theodore 5. Olivia 6. Owen 6. Everly 7. Asher 7. Hazel 8. Noah 8. Eleanor 9. Hudson 9. Quinn 10. James 10. Sophia

All of Names.org’s data is based on Social Security Administration information on births and user interest on its website.