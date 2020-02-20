Library of Congress books heading for the Cass County Jail

A box of more than 20 surplus books from the Library of Congress will soon end up at the Cass County Jail.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong sent the collection to be used in a book drive over the next few weeks for inmates.

Tim Flakoll, a friend and former colleague of Armstrong’s in the state legislature, organized the book drive as a way to provide inmates more opportunities to read, educate themselves and help change the direction of their lives.

A jail library was created in 2002, but there aren’t many books in the collection.

Flakoll figured a book drive would help fill the shelves with interesting, current and useful publications.

Armstrong’s interest in the book drive stems from his involvement in criminal justice reform while serving in the state legislature.

Armstrong chaired the Justice Reinvestment Committee, which studied criminal justice reform to increase public safety, reduce recidivism, and save costs on corrections.

He also helped in North Dakota’s overhaul of the criminal justice system as chairman of the North Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee.

In Congress, Armstrong has introduced the Justice Reinvestment Initiative Act, which helps state and local governments study the drivers of crime and invest in evidence-based strategies to increase public safety.

To donate books to the Cass County Jail drive, you can contact Flakoll at tim.flakoll@gmail.com or, in you’re in the Fargo area, drop books off at his office at Suite 110 in North Dakota State University’s Renaissance Hall, 650 NP Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted until March 15. Only paperback and softcover versions of books can be accepted.