(KXNET) — If you love to cook at home, those tasty recipes often call for herbs like rosemary, parsley, and basil — but these seasonings aren’t always cheap. Thankfully, many of them can be grown at home. Now that the weather is warming up, it’s a great ‘thyme’ to start thinking about planting.

Growing plants is something that you can do at your own home — and in this life hack story, KX News is sharing some compli-mint-ary tips to grow herbs at home.

Herbs can either be grown from a seed or a starter plant, but for beginners, starter plants are easier and less time-consuming.

“I would say starting with a fully established plant is probably a lot easier,” stated Lowe’s Garden Center associate, Rob Emerson. “Then you don’t have to worry about your germination rates or anything like that, and you’re already kind of off to the races with what we’ve got to offer here.”

While each herb has its own type of care, Emerson says they all start with basic maintenance.

“Most herbs, again, are very easy to grow,” Emerson said. “Most don’t really need a lot of fertilizer — a very small amount, like, they won’t need necessarily as much as a petunia or something like that. Usually keeping them well moist is a good general option. There’s a few that like to go a little bit drier. Your rosemary and lavender kind of like to dry out a little bit more so than, say, a basil likes to be kept consistently moist.”

So why should you grow your herbs instead of just buying them? Emerson says there are many reasons, but the main one is it saves you money in the long run.

“Buying a container and then being like ‘I only needed to use half of that’ and you have to throw half of it away,” Emerson stated, can be a serious drain on one’s wallet and a waste of supplies. “Well, you just threw away $3 there. Well, a plant, you can trim, wait for it to grow back, and you have it fresh each and every time. And also in terms of pesticides and stuff, you know exactly what you’re putting on your plant when you put it into the soil.”

When it comes to potting, Emerson says that’s up to you. You can use a ceramic pot, a metal pot, or even a plastic pot — but make sure the pots are slightly bigger than what they originally came in. He also notes that while you can grow your herbs inside your home, you can also plant them outside when the weather is warm enough.