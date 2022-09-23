NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In Friday’s life hacks segment, KX’s Adrienne Oglesby spoke with John Saunders from Tires Plus of North Dakota on how to change a tire.

No one likes a flat tire, but do you know how to change it yourself?

Here in North Dakota, sometimes it can take a while for someone to come help, especially in rural areas. So it’s a good skill to know.

Knowing how to safely change a flat tire is something every driver should know how to do.

It can turn a bad situation into something that’s not as bad, and can also save money and time.