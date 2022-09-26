NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially autumn, and the temperatures outside are starting to drop.

You shouldn’t wait to start wearing your winter clothes once the snow hits, you should begin transitioning your closet now.

So that means it’s time to bring out those sweaters, jackets, and other thermal items.

Another important thing to do is to make sure everything’s okay with your car.

Making sure your car is ready for the winter can mean anything from getting an oil change, having an emergency preparedness kit, a snow shovel, or even making sure your heat is working.

And speaking of heat, make sure that the heat in your home is working.

Testing it out now will ensure that it’s in working condition when it’s extremely cold outside.

You should also be stocking up on your holiday spices.

A lot of them are shelf stable, so they’ll still be good to use in time for the holidays.

They may not be in stock if you wait until November or December when you buy your main ingredients like ham or turkey.

And one last thing, check your roof.

If your roof isn’t properly sealed, it can begin to leak when it rains or snows.

Inspecting your roof now gives you time to fix it before it becomes a problem.

The sooner you begin to do these life hacks, the more prepared you’ll be before the first snowflake falls.

It’s also important to clean your gutters of leaves and other junk.

Once it snows, it will be harder to clean it.

You should inspect trees on your property, especially the ones close to your house.

If the trees are weak, you can get them cut down instead of risking them falling on your house in the winter.