(KXNET) — Technology has changed over the last century. And as technology gets smarter, it could also become more difficult to use.

Whether you consider yourself tech-savvy or technologically challenged, we all could benefit from a little extra help when it comes to technology.

Technology is constantly changing and with the changes, come some tips to help make your life a little easier.

These next few life hacks involve computers.

When you get to a website, how do you typically scroll? To easily scroll down a website, all you have to do is press the space bar. And if you want to scroll back up, press the shift key and the space bar at the same time.

If you accidentally closed a tab, don’t worry. By pressing shift, control, and T, you can open it back up.

If your computer is having an issue, the easiest to way resolve is to hold down the power button for about 10 seconds.

This next hack is for those who need to send a text or need something written down but they aren’t able to type. Most smartphones have a speak to text option which saves you time.

These two last hacks get your phone to charge more quickly.

First, if you have an iPhone, ditch the standard charger and get a 20W USB‑C Power Adapter. It’s mainly used for iPads, but if you have an iPhone 8 or newer, it can charge your phone to 50% in about 35 minutes.

Another way to charge your phone faster is by putting it into airplane mode. However, you won’t be able to receive or make calls and text messages. But your phone will get charged a whole lot more quickly, which will help you get on with your day quicker.

If you find technology to be difficult, that’s because it is.

The Department of Education states learning technology is similar to learning another language.