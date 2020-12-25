Life of a North Dakota contact tracer can be overwhelming

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — For one contact tracer in North Dakota, which for months was among the worst states in the country for the coronavirus, it has been a baptism by fire.

Sarah Swartz was hired as a contact tracer for the state before she even completed her master’s degree in public health.

Now, she’s a case manager, supervising other contact tracers.

At the height of the pandemic, Swartz said everyone was working seven days a week.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that North Dakota eventually cut back and focused on contacting only the close contacts of people who had tested positive, instead of all contacts.

Recently the state has expanded contact tracing again as case numbers began to decline.

