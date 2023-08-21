NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As thousands of kids in our state head back to the classroom, safety experts are reminding both students and parents alike to be extra cautious while driving to and from school.

This is a dangerous time of year as new young drivers out on the roads, and an increased amount of pedestrians and bicyclists headed to school.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 64% of child pedestrian deaths in 2021 happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — meaning that it’s important to expect the unexpected, especially in school zones.

Technology is just one of the factors that contribute to this risk — using electronic devices while driving is against the law in our state, but a study shows that 30% of North Dakotans admit to being on a phone while driving in a school zone.

“They need to plan in advance to see kids early in the morning and mid-afternoon,” explained AAA Regional Director for Public Affairs Eugene LaDoucer. “Times when they probably haven’t seen them for the past couple of months. And they should be prepared for the unexpected. Kids are excited to get back to school, and Parents are excited to see their kids, or they may be distracted by cell phones or something else.”

The AAA also reports that another common law broken throughout the school year is not following the school zone speed limit. When surveyed, 42% of North Dakota drivers admitted to speeding in an active school zone — and officials say 10 miles an hour can be the difference between the life and death of a student.

“Just a change in speed, just a few miles per hour can result in either injury or a fatality,” explained LaDoucer, “And that’s why we have slower speed limits in school zones. It’s to provide a little bit of a measure of safety in those areas. Not only to children but so that cars can stop quicker if something unexpected happens.”

Another reminder safety experts have for drivers is to make sure to come to a complete stop behind a school bus when the retractable stop sign is out and lights are flashing. Doing so can save the life of not only the driver but those of the children within the area.