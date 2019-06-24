Light in the Darkness: Family Dedicates Home in Memory of their Sons

MOORHEAD, M.N. (WDAY)– Today marks four years since two Moorhead boys died in a car crash, and the parents are keeping their memory alive and making a difference at the same time.

The Zachary and Connor House of Hope is a place for people to gather and heal. It’s in memory of Zachary and Connor Kvalvog.

Their parents dedicated a house to help the community. The home will be used as a ministry of Lighthouse Church, so employees can help dozens of people get their lives back on track.

We got the opportunity to speak with one of the peer mentors who says words can’t express their gratitude toward the Kvalvogs.

Lighthouse Church Peer Mentor Lisa Overby-Blosser shares, “Out of an unspeakable tragedy, lives are being changed and it’s such an honor and a privilege that they’ve donated this house to us.”