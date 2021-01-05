Likely the oldest person in North Dakota has died at age 115

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A woman who was likely the oldest person in North Dakota has died at age 115.

Family members say Iris Westman died Sunday at the Northwood nursing home where she’d lived since 2012.

Relatives say Westman was mentally sharp right up until the end of her life. Great-great niece Katie Pinke says Westman “was always the epitome of a lady. She was so polite and kind and put together. She always shared such grace and kindness.”

Pinke says Westman never married or had children, but cultivated relationships with her many nieces and nephews.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

Vaccine Groups

KX Convo: Sen. Rich Wardner

Minot Legislative Goals

Winter Drought

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Minot Library

Maui security guard bikes miles to return lost wallet, community buys him new car

Legislative Preview

Armstrong on Election

KX Conversation: Senator Kevin Cramer Dec 31, 2020

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/4/21

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/4

A warm week ahead with small snow chances

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories