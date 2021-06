A Linton man was seriously injured Monday following a one-vehicle rollover crash four miles south of Hazelton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Donald Jahner, 74, was traveling south on Highway 83 when his vehicle moved to the right, entered the ditch and rolled several times.

The patrol said Jahner sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.