Lisbon man charged with taking ax to Hoeven’s office windows

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law, justice, gavel, law books, courtroom_2745713082101505-159532

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cass County prosecutors have charged a man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in the skyway in downtown Fargo.

Court documents show that Thomas Starks, of Lisbon, is charged with criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Police identified Starks from security video, where they say he is seen walking up stairs into the skyway to the entrance of Hoeven’s office.

The video first shows the suspect striking the secure lock system before striking the windows with the ax.

The vandalism was discovered Monday morning.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Starks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

Drive-In Christmas

Vaccine Look Ahead

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Evictions Update

Meal Delivery

Changes to Mass

Flag Donation

Holiday Traditions

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

christmas plans

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories