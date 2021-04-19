Lisbon man pleads guilty to ax attack on Sen. Hoeven’s Fargo office

A Lisbon man has pleaded guilty to a December 2020 ax attack on Sen. John Hoeven’s Fargo office.

Thomas Starks, 30, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Fargo on a charge of destruction of government property.

On December 21, 2020, Starks went to Hoeven’s downtown Fargo office and, using an ax, smashed the window and caused substantial damage to the intercom system and the office doorframe, causing damages in excess of $1,000.

Starks’ actions were captured on security video, where he was seen walking upstairs into the skyway entrance to Hoeven’s office.