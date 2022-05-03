Twenty districts who were part of the State Literacy and Development Federal Grant two years ago came together to show the programs and systems created with the grant funds.

At the showcase, the districts presented and shared their ideas with other teachers.

Projects like collaborative learning from West Fargo, which features students learning and reading in groups as opposed to individually, have certainly caught the interest of other instructors.

The showcase focuses on delving into the “science” of reading — covering the foundations of reading instruction.

The science of reading will be discussed further at the Early Childhood Learning Conference in July.