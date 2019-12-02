Little Rest for Tow Truck Companies This Weekend

by: WDAY

FARGO, N.D.– Phones were ringing off the hook this weekend for tow truck companies across the state.

WDAY News rode along in a tow truck today while they towed cars left and right. The most common is what they called a winch out, or pulling a car stuck in the snow.

Someone from their dispatch team told us she hadn’t been able to get any downtime since starting work at 10 a.m.

“Can’t get a break, can’t talk much, don’t have a lot of time to enter calls, they got people coming to the office trying to get their cars out of impound and we don’t have drivers to meet them up at the lot,” shared Dispatcher Shayla Loiland.

Managers tell us some of their workers have been towing cars since 7 a.m. yesterday.

