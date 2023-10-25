NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the National Weather Service, the areas of Williston, Watford City, Minot, and North Dakota’s surrounding oil patch, could receive the heaviest amount of snow.

The transition to winter came fast and furious. So here are a few tips to make sure you stay safe through the rest of the snowy season.

Having an emergency kit in your car is key. You should have a scraper, a shovel, a jumper cable kit, some blankets, winter gloves, a phone charger, and even a bag of kitty litter or sand, which can help you if your car gets stuck.

It’s also important to note that the city asks people to remove snow from the sidewalks in front of your house, and not to blow or shovel snow onto the streets.

As you prepare for more snow to fall, city crews are also doing their part to prepare to clear the roads and streets, as well.

“First snow of the season always causes a lot of excitement,” said the Communications and Engagement Manager for the City of Minot, Jennifer Kleen. “That’s true for our teams as well. They are going through and making sure all their trucks are well stocked with all of the essentials, as you should be at home, as well. But also making sure that our sand trucks are converted back to sanders making sure our blades are in top shape, doing all their maintenance checks and just getting ready to go.”

It’s also important to fill your car with gas ahead of a snow event and ensure vehicles have working windshield wipers, and tires are at the proper pressure, for those winter time temps.