LIVE: Public funeral service coverage for GF officer killed last week starts at 12:30 p.m.

A public funeral service for Grand Forks police officer Cody Holte, killed in the line of duty last week, is set to start at 1:00 p.m. at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

The public event will be live streamed at the KX News website starting at 12:30 p.m.

An earlier public visitation ran from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Holte was killed May 28 while helping with a housing eviction. A Grand Forks Sheriff’s Deputy was also injured and a woman inside the apartment was killed.

The suspect in the shootings is in custody and facing murder charges.