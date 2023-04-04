(KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is expecting some difficult travel conditions and road closures on state highways over the next few days.

The extreme wind speeds mixed with some snow can make driving extremely dangerous.

The Department of Transportation has already issued an alert stating, no oversized loads are allowed on any roads with no travel advisories.

NDDOT staff says in some areas it may become difficult for even emergency personnel to respond due to drifting.

The wind makes visibility extremely low, so crews have a harder time assessing the conditions and clearing roads.

“If the visibility is at a point where things are that bad, we can’t have our people out there. Our safety is our number one concern. Basically, our message is people just kind of need to hunker down for another day or day and a half or however long it takes and just adhered to the storm warnings and stay home if possible,” said Jody Luck, the maintenance superintendent for the NDDOT

As the snow accumulates, NDDOT crews have asked people to stay off the highways for at least 24 hours unless necessary.

The more people drive on the snow, the harder it is for crews to remove it.

Even though these crews have proven they are equipped for the worst scenarios, like last year’s spring blizzard, this particular snow event has a different level of difficulty because of the wind.

“Last year we didn’t have the winds. Last year it was April 14th through the 17th was our big event, I remember it very well. Just about 48 inches and then we got another foot like a week later or less than a week later,” explained Luck. “Spring storms are always tough. I’ve been in the business a long time and the worst storms that you usually get are in the March and April time frames. Especially if it’s a wet heavy snow.”