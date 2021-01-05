LIVE UPDATES: Gov. Doug Burgum’s 2021 State of the State address

Gov. Doug Burgum’s 2021 State of the State address began at 1 p.m., where the Joint Session of the 67th Legislative Assembly will convene. Burgum began his address at 1:30.

State of the State 2021

To watch live, CLICK HERE for the KX News Live Stream, or follow along below for updates of his address:

National Anthem | State of the State 2021

The State of the State began with the National Anthem and prayer. Following tradition, next came the governor’s 2020-21 choir (Valley City High Schools Seniors), who joined in virtually.

Burgum then took his oath of office from Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

To begin his speech, Burgum thanked everyone for joining, whether that be online, in person or in the Senate chamber.

“Mr. Speaker, Lieutenant Governor Sanford, distinguished members of the 67th Legislative Assembly, Chief Justice Jensen and justices of the Supreme Court, fellow elected officials, tribal leaders, cabinet members, First Lady Kathryn, Joe, Jesse and Tom, family and friends, and all fellow citizens of North Dakota – welcome, and thank you all for joining us today…” he said.

Gov. Burgum begins his State of the State adddress

He said as North Dakotans, we’ve endured much this past year: Flooding, drought, an ongoing pandemic and more, which have tested us.

He acknowledged the efforts of frontline healthcare workers and first responders, who “truly have been doing lifesaving work every day, put themselves at risk to help others in our clinics, hospitals and long-term care facilities. They have given tirelessly of themselves, and in doing so, working together, truly are saving lives.”

The 1918 Spanish flu, he said, ravaged the state. But it “gave way to the Roaring Twenties,” a period of growth.

Next, he looked forward for what he hopes his next term will include:

“We have a historic opportunity to invest in infrastructure, diversify our economy, build healthy, vibrant communities, support research and innovation, transform government and build true legacy projects for the prosperity of North Dakotans for generations to come,” he said.

“And we can accomplish all of this with a fiscally conservative state budget that holds the line on general fund spending, invests in our priorities and maintains healthy reserves, all without raising taxes.”

Burgum said this past fall saw a “much smoother” harvest than the fall of 2019, but some growers experienced disappointing yields due to delayed spring 2020 plantings, an extremely dry fall and the widespread early frost on Sept. 8. But he said he has “no doubt” North Dakota farmers are up to the challenge, “supplying not only food and value-added food products but also biofuels.”

He said the state continues to invest heavily in unmanned aircraft systems. This past year, they launched Vantis, the first-of-its-kind statewide network for flying UAS or drones beyond visual line of sight, with initial deployment in western North Dakota.

Fifteen new UAS companies were recruited to North Dakota in the last 18 months, contributing to a 15 percent year-over-year industry growth.

Burgum thanked those elected to serve at all levels of government: mayors, city commissioners, park board members, county commissioners, and school board members, and said North Dakota’s strength begins with its citizens.

He praised the Department of Health, whose lab scaled up from processing 200 samples per day to 7,500.

“The heroes in those agencies worked with local public health units to establish North Dakota as a national leader in testing, which the National Institutes of Health called ‘the key to getting back to normal.’ We continue to rank in the top 3 nationally in testing per capita,” he said.

He didn’t forget to mention the other heroes and essential workers during the pandemic:

The grocery store workers, stocking inventory or scanning items in a mask behind a pane of plexiglass

The customers respecting others by standing six feet apart in the checkout line

The pastor holding church service in the parking lot so their vulnerable parishioners could still attend safely

The business owners and entrepreneurs modifying business models and stepping up to reduce transmissible moments, adding touchless service features and outdoor options, enhancing ventilation, creatively finding ways to keep employees on the payroll and encouraging those who could work remotely to do so.

The crews from Dakota Carrier Network, Midco and other broadband providers making thousands of connections to ensure high-speed service to schools and homes to support distance learning

The tribal chairs and tribal council members making difficult decisions and taking proactive steps to protect their elders, the keepers of so much of their culture, language and wisdom

The healthcare workers delivering the vaccine and those receiving the vaccine

He said more than 24,000 North Dakotans have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine so far.

He said amid the “unpredictability” of 2020, men and women in law enforcement continue to carry out their daily responsibilities.

He remembered fallen Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who died in the line of duty on May 27.

Burgum announced Officer Holte’s name will be inscribed on the Peace Officers Memorial on the Capitol grounds.

Mandy, Cody Holte’s wife | State of the State 2021

Cody’s wife, Mandy, even joined the State of the State.

“She and their son, Gunnar, can rest assured that Cody’s legacy of service will live on forever in the hearts and minds of North Dakotans – and that they have our everlasting support and deepest gratitude for his incredible sacrifice,” Burgum said.