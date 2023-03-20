(KXNET) — Livestock owners looking to purchase certain drugs for their animals in the coming months are going to now need a prescription.

In June of 2023, all animal antimicrobial products, which include antiseptics and antibiotics, will be sold as prescription-only — including penicillin.

Right now, several antibiotics for animals are sold over the counter, but this new update is the latest in a plan put in place by the Food and Drug Administration back in 2012.

The FDA has a list that shows which products will require a prescription from a veterinarian.