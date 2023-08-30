NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week, the USDA‘s Farm Service Agency has updated the Livestock Indemnity Program payment for livestock producers.

This update will support livestock producers in the Midwest, who have lost cattle to extreme weather, like heat or winter storms.

In Wednesday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, we’ll take a look at what this new update will look like.

Right now, there is a trend showing higher cattle weights in feedlots. So, to showcase heavier cattle, the 2023 Livestock Indemnity Program payment rate for beef calves over 800 pounds will increase from $1244 per head to $1618. That’s an increase of $374.

The USDA says this program and others in the department help ranchers when they need it most.

“We have the Emergency Conservation Program, and that program deals with debris removal and fence restoration; the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program for feed loss; and the Livestock Indemnity Program for dead livestock,” said Darrell Guidry from the USDA-FSA.

The updated payment rate is effective right away and will be applied retroactively starting January 1, 2023. All eligible losses include excessive heat, tornados, winter storms, and other weather events.