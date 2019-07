WDAY (FARGO, ND)– Local author, Amanda Davison, is promoting her new book “Dear Wife”.

Her book describes the challenges marriage can bring, and how women can connect with their husbands through the right communication.

In her book, she describes how faith can develop a deeper connection in marriage. Davison says, she encourages women to find a connection with their husbands through faith.

“Dear Wife” can be found on Amazon or in select bookstores.