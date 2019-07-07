Local Bookstore Gives Proceeds to Refugees at the Border

WDAY (Fargo)– A local independent bookstore is hoping to help those at the border with legal costs by donating part of its proceeds.

It’s part of ‘Bookstores Against Borders’. Ten percent of Zandbroz book sales from yesterday through tomorrow will go to RAICES: The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

The organization provides low-to-no cost legal services for immigrants and refugees, to advocate on their behalf.

Zandbroz says they chose to take part in Bookstores against borders because the literary community here is a very inclusive one.

Zandbroz Owner Gref Danz adds, “We’ve had a lot of people come in and say well I wasn’t ready for my next book but I want to buy it this weekend so we can be part of the donation and show our concern for what’s happening at the border.”

Danz says you can also donate directly to RAICES if you don’t want to buy a book.